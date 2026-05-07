China's Tianzhou-9 cargo craft re-enters atmosphere

BEIJING, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- China’s Tianzhou-9 cargo spacecraft re-entered the atmosphere in a controlled manner on Thursday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

During the process, a small amount of debris that survived the ablation fell into the designated safe waters, said the CMSA.

Launched on 15th July, 2025, from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan, Tianzhou-9 carried supplies including astronaut consumables for in-orbit stays, propellant and experimental application equipment.

The Tianzhou-9 cargo craft undocked from the station combination on Wednesday and switched to independent flight, according to the CMSA.