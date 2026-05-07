Ministry of Investment, ‘Ministry of Industry’ launch manufacturing excellence whitepaper, Atlas platform to boost global capital inflows

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Investment, in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, has launched a new whitepaper titled "UAE: A snapshot of manufacturing excellence – Advancing into future industries". The report offers an in-depth perspective on the UAE’s manufacturing landscape as one of the world's most advanced, innovation-driven, and investment-ready industrial ecosystems.

The initiative was launched alongside the participation of Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment, in the Make it in the Emirates, being hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADNOC and L’IMAD Holding Company, and organised by ADNEC Group.

This strategic announcement comes at a time when global supply chains are being rapidly reshaped, positioning the UAE as a compelling investment destination that offers investors a stable and supportive environment, alongside advanced industrial and technological readiness. These strengths are embedded within the UAE’s industrial model, which is underpinned by forward-looking policies, an enabling business environment, incentives and enablers, robust regulatory frameworks, world-class infrastructure, highly efficient logistics networks, and national programmes and initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates.

The whitepaper reflects on the UAE’s evolution from a traditional, resource-based industrial base into a diversified, high-value manufacturing hub spanning heavy industries, chemicals, machinery and equipment, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, space sector, hydrogen and renewable energy, and extending to advanced and future industries, powered by Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, commented, “Guided by the vision and directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, our country has entered a new phase of sustainable industrial transformation, transitioning towards a model focused on manufacturing, exports, value creation, and strengthening industrial and technological competitiveness in global markets.”

He added, “Driven by a clear national vision, industry is no longer solely an economic option, but a strategic necessity to strengthen economic resilience, support supply chains, and drive sustainable growth. The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology continues to work towards developing an integrated national ecosystem in collaboration with strategic partners across government entities and the private sector.

The launch of the whitepaper on advanced manufacturing in the UAE reflects a collaborative approach built on coordination, unified national efforts, and the deployment of advanced technologies to provide investors with a comprehensive and clear view of the opportunities available, while connecting global capital with opportunities in the UAE, enhancing economic integration and accelerating growth and investment. I would also like to take this opportunity to commend the role of the Ministry of Investment in strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading global destination for investment and attracting foreign investment flows that support the national economy.”

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi said, “The UAE's manufacturing landscape today is defined by technology, innovation, and a relentless focus on high-value production. Attracting international capital into advanced manufacturing is central to our long-term economic vision; it strengthens industrial capacity, accelerates the diversification of our economy, develops national talent, and deepens our integration into global value chains.”

The UAE’s industrial exports increased by 25 percent in 2025, reaching AED262 billion, while medium- and high-tech industrial exports increased to AED92 billion, surpassing the country’s 2031 target six years ahead of schedule. This reflects the UAE’s commitment to reinforcing its position as one of the world’s most competitive and future-ready destinations for investment in advanced manufacturing.

The whitepaper outlines how an ambitious government vision, deliberate policy choices, world-class infrastructure, and a forward-looking investment ecosystem have positioned the UAE as a strategic destination for international manufacturers seeking scale, innovation, and access to global markets.

As part of the Ministry's participation at Make it in the Emirates, Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi also joined a fireside chat on "Allocating Capital in a Technology-Driven World: The UAE as an Investment Platform", where he discussed how a more fragmented and volatile global environment is reshaping the way international investors allocate capital.

When asked about how the UAE is positioning itself as a leading investment destination in the current global context, Alsuwaidi said, “In an increasingly fragmented global environment, investors are prioritising resilience, stability, and certainty of execution.”

Alongside the whitepaper, the Ministry of Investment also unveiled Atlas, a dynamic geospatial platform designed to unlock investment insights across the UAE. Atlas gives global investors real-time access to the UAE's investment landscape through an interactive map and powerful analytics, enabling users to visualise investment projects, explore sectors and regions, apply filters by source country, project type, and free zone, and generate custom reports by country or sector.

The unveiling of Atlas at Make it in the Emirates demonstrates how advanced technology can be harnessed to enhance investment decision-making and deepen investor engagement with the UAE. By turning complex data into investment insights, Atlas helps investors identify trends and uncover high-potential clusters across the seven Emirates. The platform reinforces the Ministry's commitment to transparency, accessibility, and investor enablement – connecting global capital with opportunities in the UAE through a single, intuitive interface.

Together, the launch of the advanced manufacturing whitepaper and the Atlas platform reinforce the Ministry’s mission to position the UAE as a leading destination for international investment, and reaffirm its steadfast commitment to broadening opportunities for global investors, innovators, and industrial partners.