UAE President receives Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.

At the start of the meeting, His Excellency the Prime Minister conveyed to His Highness the UAE President the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, and his wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity. In turn, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed asked him to convey his greetings to His Highness the Emir of Qatar, along with his wishes for further development and prosperity for Qatar and its people.

The two sides discussed fraternal ties and ways to strengthen cooperation in support of mutual interests and the prosperity of both peoples.

The meeting also addressed regional developments and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability. His Excellency the Prime Minister reiterated Qatar’s condemnation of the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian sites in the UAE, affirming Qatar’s solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures it takes to uphold its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its people.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of sheikhs, ministers and officials.