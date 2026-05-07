UAE and Cyprus Presidents discuss Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and regional developments

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Excellency Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

His Highness and the Cypriot President discussed ways to advance bilateral cooperation within the framework of the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a particular focus on the economy, trade, investment, technology, and renewable energy, as well as education, culture, tourism, and other sectors that support shared development goals.

The two sides affirmed their commitment to advancing the objectives of the partnership in a manner that promotes prosperity for their peoples.

The meeting also touched on Cyprus’ current presidency of the Council of the European Union and its role in supporting UAE–EU partnership relations.

The two sides also reviewed developments in the Middle East and their implications for regional and international security and stability.

President Christodoulides reiterated Cyprus’ condemnation of the Iranian attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE and other countries in the region, noting that they constitute a violation of sovereignty, international law and the UN Charter, and threaten regional security and stability.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, and a number of ministers and officials.