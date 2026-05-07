ADEX announces first tranche for UAE companies under AED1 billion EDB partnership

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), has announced the deployment of the first tranche for UAE companies under its strategic AED1 billion export financing framework with Emirates Development Bank (EDB), marking a key milestone in advancing the UAE’s industrial localisation and export growth agenda.

The announcement was made during ADEX’s visit to Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2026, held under the theme of “Advanced Industry. Emerging Stronger,” and led by Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, Chairman of the Export Executive Committee of ADEX, Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Development Bank alongside Khalil Al Mansoori, Executive Director of ADEX.

The initial tranche, valued at AED367 million, has been extended to eight UAE-based entities supporting the expansion of production capacity and strengthening export capabilities across priority sectors including advanced manufacturing, food security, healthcare, renewable energy, and other strategic industries.

This early deployment reflects strong market uptake and underscores the effectiveness of the ADEX–EDB partnership in channelling capital towards high-impact industrial segments. It also reinforces a targeted approach to localisation by enabling domestic manufacturers to scale operations, deepen in-country value, and integrate more competitively into global supply chains.

Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Development Bank, said, "Our partnership with ADEX represents a strategic step towards strengthening the UAE’s export financing ecosystem. By aligning our capabilities, we are enabling manufacturers to access integrated financial solutions that support their growth beyond domestic markets, while enhancing supply chain resilience and providing essential short-term liquidity. EDB remains committed to empowering businesses that are driving industrial expansion and contributing to the UAE’s long-term economic diversification."

Khalil Al Mansoori, Executive Director of ADEX, said, “The deployment of the first tranche for 8 UAE companies under our partnership with Emirates Development Bank marks a significant step in operationalising a more integrated export financing framework. Through directing capital towards high-potential national manufacturers, we help strengthen export competitiveness and advancing the localisation of priority industries and reinforcing the resilience of national supply chains.”

Launched as a joint initiative, the ADEX–EDB framework combines EDB’s industrial financing mandate with ADEX’s export expertise to deliver end-to-end financial solutions across the export lifecycle. The platform goes beyond conventional financing by supporting export readiness, working capital, and liquidity requirements, enabling UAE-based manufacturers to scale production and access international markets more effectively.

ADEX’s participation at MIITE 2026, which included a series of strategic meetings with a select group of industrial partners and investors, reinforced its role in building a more connected industrial ecosystem that links local production capabilities with global demand. The engagement underscored its commitment to strengthening regional and global industrial partnerships that support long-term economic resilience and sustain investment flows into critical sectors tied to supply chain stability and national economic security.

Through these partnerships, ADEX is advancing the UAE’s transition towards a production-driven economy, empowering local industries to meet domestic demand and compete in international markets. It continues to align innovative financing with industrial capabilities, supporting the localisation of critical industries, enhancing supply chain continuity, and reinforcing the long-term competitiveness of the national economy.