Empower reports 44% YoY growth in Q1 2026 net profit

DUBAI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, (DFM: EMPOWER), has announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. The company reported total revenue of AED631 million, representing an increase of 16.8 percent compared to the same period in 2025.

Empower also recorded EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) of AED358 million, while pre-tax net profit reached AED229 million.

Net profit after tax amounted to AED208 million for the first quarter ending 31st March 2026, with a 44 percent increase compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Empower CEO Ahmad Bin Shafar said, “The results reflect the strength of Empower’s business model and our ability to deliver sustainable growth. The exceptional performance in revenue and net profit during the first quarter of 2026 was driven by higher capacity additions and a reduction in operational costs, supported by a well-planned expansion strategy and the sustained increase in demand for district cooling services across Dubai.

We focus on enhancing the efficiency of our operational assets and expanding our capacity to keep pace with the emirate’s rapid urban development, while maintaining the highest standards of operational and environmental sustainability. We also continue to invest in innovation and adopt global best practices, thereby strengthening our ability to deliver sustainable added value to our shareholders, support the transition to a low-carbon economy, and reinforce Empower’s global leadership in the district cooling sector.”