EDB, Zelo launch AED350 million programme to strengthen SME liquidity, industrial supply chains

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Development Bank (EDB), in partnership with Zelo, an ADGM-regulated private financing platform and IHC subsidiary, has launched an AED350 million financing programme to accelerate payments on approved Government and Government Related Entity (GRE) invoices.

Announced as part of EDB’s participation in Make it in the Emirates, the initiative supports the UAE’s industrial growth ambitions by enabling SMEs to strengthen cash flow, scale operations, and play a greater role in national supply chains.

The programme provides SMEs with up to 95 percent of the approved invoice value within 24 hours, helping address working capital constraints linked to government contracts. Delivered through EDB 360, the bank’s digital platform, it offers fast and seamless access to invoice financing in collaboration with Zelo.

Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Development Bank, said, “Strengthening SME liquidity is essential to building a more resilient and competitive industrial ecosystem. Through this programme, we are enabling businesses to bridge working capital gaps, take on larger contracts, and integrate more effectively into national supply chains. This is a practical step towards advancing the UAE’s industrial growth ambitions and reinforcing the role of SMEs as key contributors to economic diversification.”

Dhanush Arjun, Chief Executive Officer of Zelo, said, “This partnership reflects Zelo’s mission to make working capital simple, fast, and reliable for the SMEs that power the UAE’s industrial economy. Combined with EDB’s commitment to SME enablement, this collaboration sets a new benchmark for supply chain finance in the region and gives suppliers to government and GRE entities the financial certainty to scale alongside the UAE’s industrial ambitions.”

The initiative embeds financing directly into procurement cycles, strengthening supply chain resilience by ensuring steady liquidity for SME suppliers. It helps reduce payment delays that can slow project delivery and enables businesses to operate with greater certainty and efficiency. This supports higher SME participation in strategic projects and strengthens local value chains.

It also aligns with Operation 300bn, the UAE’s industrial strategy, which aims to grow the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP from AED133 billion to AED300 billion by 2031. The strategy focuses on industrial expansion, innovation, and sustainable production.