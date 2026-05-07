Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology honours pioneers of In-Country Value Programme

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) honoured 20 companies and individuals at Make it in the Emirates 2026 on Tuesday for their contributions to the UAE's In-Country Value (ICV) Programme — an initiative that has redirected AED473 billion into the national economy to date.

The ceremony, held as part of National ICV Day on the second day of Make it in the Emirates, was attended by Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of MoIAT, alongside senior officials from government and industry.

Al Nowais said the awards reflect the growing impact of public-private collaboration.

"The ICV Programme is a key driver in transforming industrial demand into real growth opportunities for manufacturers in the UAE, redirecting spending into the national economy and strengthening supply chain integration," he said, adding that Emiratisation is an investment in human capital and key to enhancing the country’s competitiveness.

Awards were presented across six categories: Service Providers; Manufacturing; Certifying Body; Best SME Development Programme; Best Local Content Programme; Best Emiratisation Programme.

Honoured organisations included the Ministry of Finance for strengthening financial policies that support local content, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) for advancing Emiratisation and national talent development, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office for attracting investments that support local value.

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism was recognised for supporting policies that enhance local production, while the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation was honoured for empowering national talent. ADNOC received recognition for its support of the Industrialists Programme and procurement initiatives. Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company, Aquachemie Chemicals Trading, Emirates Global Aluminium, Union Cement Company and Deloitte & Touche (Middle East) were all honoured for outstanding performance against ICV standards.

Abdulrahman Hassan (ADNOC) led the Industrialists career programme, facilitating more than 4,200 job opportunities and organising seven employment fairs connecting employers with national talent.

Fatima Al Najjar (Nafis) developed sustainable employment pathways and strengthened collaboration between industry and the national workforce.

Ravee R. Valia (Aldar Properties) embedded ICV requirements into procurement and compliance across more than 30 affiliated entities, increasing supplier adoption of ICV standards.

Dr. Mariam Galadari (Global Pharma) built the UAE's pharmaceutical regulatory framework, developed licensing and drug quality policies, mentored generations of pharmacists and represented the UAE at the World Health Organisation.

Saeed Al Zarouni (e&) integrated ICV into procurement operations, growing local supplier participation and using AI to improve efficiency and transparency. His initiatives supported SMEs through financing, capacity-building and better access to opportunities.

Alia Al Shamsi (Ministry of Finance) embedded ICV requirements into the government procurement portal, strengthening transparency and compliance across public sector entities.

Bushra Awad (Mubadala) oversaw ICV implementation across Mubadala's portfolio, streamlining processes and increasing the programme’s overall impact.

Ahmed Al Alawi (Abu Dhabi Investment Office) strengthened strategic partnerships, improved public-private alignment and supported Emiratisation through training initiatives.