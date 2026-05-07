Emirates Development Bank financing for Dubai Industrial City firms tops AED1.3 billion

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Development Bank (EDB) has announced that its strategic partnership with Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group PJSC, has surpassed AED1.3 billion in approved financing for companies based in Dubai Industrial City, reinforcing its role in enabling industrial growth and advancing the UAE’s economic diversification agenda.

Since the inception of the partnership, EDB has approved AED1.304 billion in financing across 34 transactions, supporting 19 clients operating within Dubai Industrial City. The milestone reflects the tangible impact of the collaboration in strengthening the UAE’s manufacturing ecosystem and enhancing the competitiveness of locally based industries.

The announcement was made during Make It In The Emirates 2026, the UAE’s flagship platform for industrial development, where both entities also renewed their partnership agreement, marking the next phase of collaboration focused on scaling industrial capacity and unlocking further financing opportunities for manufacturers.

The partnership aligns closely with Operation 300bn, the UAE’s industrial strategy to expand the sector’s contribution to GDP, by enabling businesses to access tailored financing solutions that support growth, innovation, and export readiness.

Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Development Bank, said, “Our partnership with Dubai Industrial City demonstrates how targeted financing can translate national industrial priorities into measurable impact. Surpassing AED1.3 billion in approved financing is a strong testament to the demand for specialised financial solutions among manufacturers and the effectiveness of our joint approach. As we renew this collaboration, we will continue to scale our support for high-potential industrial players, enabling them to expand operations, enhance productivity, and compete in global markets.”

Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group PJSC, on behalf of Dubai Industrial City, said, “Surpassing AED1.3 billion in financing underscores the strength of our long-standing partnership with Emirates Development Bank and the impact of Dubai Industrial City in enabling industrial growth. “This milestone reflects the resilience of manufacturers within our integrated industrial ecosystem and reinforces the UAE’s position as a global hub for industrial excellence, in line with Operation 300bn and ‘Make it in the Emirates’.”

Building on the foundation established under the 2023 agreement, signed during the Dubai Industrial City’s ‘Make Brilliance’ global campaign launch event, the renewed partnership will continue to support advanced and sustainable manufacturing while facilitating access to innovative financing solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises operating within Dubai Industrial City.