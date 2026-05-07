Arrival of last Humaid Air Bridge aircraft in Al Arish carrying 100 tonnes of aid for Gaza

AL ARISH, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE aid aircraft, the last flight under the Humaid Air Bridge initiative, carried 100 tonnes of food aid and more than 3,200 food parcels as part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and alleviate their humanitarian suffering.

With the arrival of the aircraft, the Humaid Air Bridge, which operated for nearly two months, concluded after delivering a total of 600 tonnes of relief and food supplies. The initiative reflects the UAE’s continued commitment to providing urgent humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

The UAE humanitarian aid team in Al Arish received the aircraft upon arrival, and the shipment was transferred to the UAE humanitarian aid logistics centre in Al Arish in preparation for entry into the Gaza Strip through approved mechanisms, ensuring the swift delivery of aid to beneficiaries and meeting the essential needs of affected families.

The Humaid Air Bridge is one of the humanitarian initiatives launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, in cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, with the aim of supporting the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and providing urgent food assistance through relief flights to Al Arish before transporting the supplies into Gaza.

Since its launch, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has continued to play a humanitarian role in supporting the Palestinian people through multiple relief channels by air, land and sea. The operation includes the delivery of food, medical and relief aid, alongside a range of healthcare and service initiatives, reflecting the UAE’s longstanding humanitarian approach in extending support to those in need during times of crisis.