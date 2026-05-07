Arab Parliament condemns hostile Iranian statements against UAE

CAIRO, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, strongly condemned and denounced the hostile and provocative Iranian statements and claims against the UAE, stressing that they represent a dangerous escalation, a rejected aggressive approach, a blatant violation of all international norms and conventions, and a desperate attempt to undermine the UAE’s sovereignty and question its firm positions.

In a statement today, Al Yamahi said these inciting remarks reflect Iran’s continued aggressive approach, noting that Iran has not only continued its blatant attacks against the UAE and a number of Arab countries, but also insists on fuelling tensions and destabilising the security and stability of the region.

He stressed that the language of threats, attempts to falsify facts and promote baseless claims will only inflame the situation and undermine regional and international efforts aimed at consolidating security and stability.

Al Yamahi reaffirmed the Arab Parliament’s complete rejection of any attempts to undermine the sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates or interfere in its internal affairs, emphasising that the UAE’s security, stability and sovereignty are a red line.

He added that the Arab Parliament stands firmly by the UAE in the face of any violations or claims targeting its national security or the independence of its sovereign decision-making.

Al Yamahi called on the international community to shoulder its responsibility in compelling the Iranian regime to abide by the principles of good neighbourliness, respect international law and the United Nations Charter, and cease provocative statements and practices that threaten the region’s security and stability.