'Ras Al Khaimah Chamber' showcases investment advantages during Make it in the Emirates

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry participated in the 5th edition of “Make it in the Emirates 2026” held at ADNEC Centre. This participation aims to support the national industries in the Emirate, supports innovative ideas, enhances connections within the business ecosystem, and boosts the position of Ras Al Khaimah as a leading business centre in shaping the future industrial landscape.

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber pavilion in the exhibition showcases the Emirate’s commitment to diversifying its economy and attracting national and foreign investments, while highlighting its efforts to enhance investors’ confidence, including facilitating the establishment of new factories and simplifying procedures for issuing industrial licences.

The participation also highlighted the attractiveness of the business environment in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, as well as the investment opportunities and incentives offered to investors to support their growth and expansion.

Mohamed Mosbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, underscored the Chamber’s keenness to participate annually in the exhibition, describing it as a key platform that brings together decision-makers, senior officials and investors to exchange expertise in industry and advanced technology in the United Arab Emirates.

He added, “Our participation reinforces our position as a regional centre for various industries, in light of the continued development of markets, industrial zones and free zones in the Emirate.”

He further noted that the industrial sector in the Emirate continues to grow, strengthening its position as an attractive global destination for business and a reliable partner in achieving sustainable development, serving shared interests and enhancing the Emirate’s competitiveness internationally.

Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, added that investors in the industrial sector continue to show strong interest in the markets, industrial zones and free zones in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah due to the integrated and flexible business environment and infrastructure capable of accommodating small, medium and heavy industries.

He also affirmed the keenness of all relevant entities to implement the directives of the wise leadership through developing programmes and strategies that support the Emirate’s vision of achieving global competitiveness.