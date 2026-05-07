Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Nigerian FM, discusses bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulated Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu on her appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the friendly Federal Republic of Nigeria.

During a phone call, the two ministers reviewed friendship ties and avenues of cooperation and joint work, alongside opportunities to strengthen collaboration in several sectors, including the economic, trade and investment fields, within the framework of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, in support of their mutual interests.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan wished the Nigerian Foreign Minister success in her duties and affirmed his aspiration to work together to strengthen bilateral cooperation in support of the two countries’ development plans and the economic prosperity of their peoples.

The phone call also touched on regional developments, with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu exchanging views on the latest developments.