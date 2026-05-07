UAE condemns terrorist attack on military base in Chad

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a military base in the Republic of Chad, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of members of the armed forces.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of such criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Chad over this heinous attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.