Saeed Al Hajeri meets with Serbia’s Minister of Domestic and Foreign Trade to discuss strengthening economic relations

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, met with Jagoda Lazarević, Minister of Domestic and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Serbia, on the sidelines of her participation in the “Make it in the Emirates” exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of topics of mutual interest, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening economic relations between the two countries through the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. The discussions focused on supporting trade exchange across priority sectors, including food security, energy, and digital transformation.

Al Hajeri commended the strong ties between the UAE and Serbia, and underscored the importance of continuing joint efforts to further advance bilateral relations through constructive cooperation across various sectors, in support of mutual interests and sustainable development efforts in both countries.

Furthermore, Lazarević condemned the Iranian attacks targeting civilians, as well as civilian sites and infrastructure in the UAE, which constitute a violation of the country’s sovereignty and international law and norms, and actions that undermine regional security and stability.

For his part, Al Hajeri expressed the UAE’s appreciation for Serbia’s supportive stance in condemning Iran’s unprovoked terrorist attacks targeting the UAE and several countries across the region.