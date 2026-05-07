Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Abu Al-Kizan Village

SHARJAH, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, laid the foundation stone on Thursday morning for the Abu Al Kizan Marine Village project in Khorfakkan. The project comes as part of His Highness’s vision to develop tourism and urban projects and enhance quality of life across the cities of Sharjah.

His Highness reviewed the designs of the project, which spans a total area of 7 million square feet. The development draws inspiration from famous coastal villages in Italy and features architecture influenced by the traditional Ligurian style, alongside elements of Islamic architecture.

The project includes colourful terraced buildings clustered around a small natural harbour carved into the rocks, overlooking the sea with panoramic views within an integrated natural environment.

His Highness was briefed on the project’s integrated facilities and services, which include green areas, a main boulevard promenade, a beach, and a network of roads and pedestrian walkways. The design aims to enhance services and provide a comprehensive urban environment for residents and visitors.

The name “Abu Al-Kizan” carries both heritage and natural significance, as “Kizan” is the plural of “Koz”, a type of large shellfish belonging to the mollusc family. The name reflects the project’s connection to the marine environment and gives it an identity inspired by coastal natural elements.

The Abu Al-Kizan project enjoys a strategic location connected to key landmarks and services in Khorfakkan, including the Khorfakkan Corniche, Old Souq, Khorfakkan Port, and Al Suhub Rest Area, enhancing the project’s appeal as a tourism and investment destination.

The project includes 201 land plots designated for the construction of 285 buildings with diverse layouts, including multi-storey residential buildings, residential villas, and mixed-use buildings for commercial and residential purposes, in addition to commercial and office areas, a hotel, and a mosque, creating an integrated urban diversity that meets various needs.

The project’s design takes into consideration the distribution of building heights in a manner that suits the nature and topography of the site, while also ensuring the protection of habitats for living organisms in the area through the adoption of sustainable environmental standards that preserve marine life and minimise any impacts that may affect the ecological balance, contributing to the protection and sustainability of biodiversity.

The Abu Al Kizan Marine Village project also embodies the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in developing sustainable tourism and urban destinations that combine aesthetic and environmental features with integrated services, further strengthening the emirate’s position as a leading destination for tourism and investment.

Accompanying His Highness during the foundation stone ceremony were Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank; Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Aisha Rashid Deemas, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority; Dr Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Initiatives Implementation Authority in Sharjah (Mubadara); Mohammed Abdullah, CEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank ; Dr Mohammed Abdullah Al Mar, Chairman of Khorfakkan Municipal Council; and a number of officials.