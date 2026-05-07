Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Khorfakkan Resort at cost of AED700 mn

SHARJAH, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday, inaugurated Khorfakkan Resort, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The resort was developed by Asas Real Estate, the property arm of Sharjah Islamic Bank, at a total cost of AED700 million, marking a qualitative addition that will enhance tourism and investment in the city of Khorfakkan.

Upon arrival, His Highness unveiled the commemorative plaque of the resort, officially inaugurating the project, before touring the various facilities of the resort, which extends across a land area of approximately 330,000 square feet, with a built-up area reaching 1.4 million square feet.

His Highness was briefed on the resort’s facilities, which comprise a ground floor, two parking levels, and nine residential floors.

The resort includes 573 residential units of varying sizes, ranging from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom apartments with a living room, in addition to 16 retail outlets, offering an integrated environment that combines residential living with services.

The resort enjoys a strategic location directly on Khorfakkan beach and close to the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre and Waterfall. It overlooks four panoramic fronts combining the sea, beach, city, and mountains, offering residents and visitors a unique experience that blends nature with modern services.

The resort offers a range of recreational and service facilities, including a gymnasium, elevated green spaces covering 100,000 square feet, outdoor swimming pools, and a recreational sports area for children, in addition to a private beach and integrated hotel services catering to the needs of residents and visitors.

The project also features freehold ownership for all nationalities, enhancing its investment appeal and supporting the Emirate’s direction towards attracting investments in the real estate and tourism sectors.

Khorfakkan Resort is expected to contribute to supporting tourism and economic activity in the city by providing an integrated destination that combines luxury accommodation and recreational services, thereby enhancing quality of life and keeping pace with Sharjah’s sustainable development plans.