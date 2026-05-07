Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces trio of academic conferences across major Italian universities

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA), one of the Arab world’s most prestigious literary awards, in collaboration with the Alma Mater Studiorum – Università di Bologna, Ca’ Foscari University of Venice, and the University of Naples “L’Orientale”, announced a series of academic conferences to take place between 11 and 15 May, 2026.

Titled “Authenticity, Authority, and Mediation: From Classical Translation to Contemporary Literary Cultures and Digital Humanisms”, the event focuses on the tradition of classical translation, from the Arabic versions of Greek and Latin texts to their later arrival in Italian Humanism and how this can be reassessed in the light of contemporary technological developments and new forms of linguistic expression and dissemination.

Particular focus has been placed on tracing the journey of Greek and Latin works into Italian Humanism, highlighting the pivotal mediating role of Arabic in transmitting this knowledge.

Across its three editions, the conference has reinforced the standing of the academic programme launched by the Sheikh Zayed Book Award in Italy in 2024 and 2025, in Venice and Naples respectively. The participation of researchers from the University of Bologna this year further strengthens the intercultural dialogue the Award has fostered with Italian culture.

The synergy between Italy’s three most prestigious Arabist departments and the Sheikh Zayed Book Award creates a vital centre for Arabic studies within Italian academia, strengthening the historic bond between Italy and the Arab world and fostering deeper intellectual exchange and academic excellence.

Alongside the conferences, an official delegation led by Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre and the Sheikh Zayed Book Award’s Secretary General, will visit Italy and conduct meetings with key cultural and academic institutions.

The event series will combine academic symposia, public lectures, and dialogues at these three Italian universities, as well as the Centro Universitario Umberto Eco in Bologna and the Premio Città di Napoli, thereby symbolically linking Italian and Arab intellectual traditions. Speakers will include former laureates of the Award alongside organisers and members of the organising Scientific Committee.

Dr Ali bin Tamim, Secretary-General of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, said: “We are excited to lead what should prove to be a vibrant week of academic conferences and events at some of the most prestigious universities in Italy. These events embody the founding principles of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award: cross-cultural exchange, a rigorous approach to scholarship, and the global presence of Arab creativity in literary and academicfields. I look forward to a week of enlivening and enriching conversations.

These sessions aim to forge lasting ties with the Italian academic landscape, fostering a meaningful exchange of knowledge and a high-level scholarly dialogue that bridges our two cultures.

Chiara Fontana, Coordinator of the Scientific and Organising Committee, said: “We are honoured to welcome this distinguished delegation to Italy. Since last July, we have worked closely with the Sheikh Zayed Book Award on a shared intellectual endeavour: placing Arabic literature at the centre of an interdisciplinary and intercultural dialogue, and creating a space where leading voices in the field can engage with one another and with the Italian academic community.”

Paola Scrolavezza, Head of the Department of Modern Languages at the University of Bologna and co-organiser of the Bologna programme, commented: “This marks an important achievement not only for our Department, but for the University as a whole, highlighting its strong international vocation and its capacity to foster meaningful collaboration across institutions and cultural contexts.”

Simone Sibilio, Ca’ Foscari Università di Venezia, said: “Ca’ Foscari University of Venice was the first Italian university to establish a collaboration with the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, now four years ago, and this year we are pleased to host the 20th anniversary of the Award at a time of profound crisis in the international system, in which culture and academic exchanges take on an even more vital importance.

This initiative allows us to foster a deeper understanding of Arabic culture and literary creativity. It's a vital step in building a sustainable, long-term network of scholars dedicated to international excellence and mutual exchange.''

Monica Ruocco and Oriana Capezio, Università di Napoli “L’Orientale, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to host this event, which has been carefully designed to serve as a forum for scientific debate and cultural exchange. This year marks the third consecutive year in which our university has had the privilege of hosting the Award, reflecting our commitment to promoting academic excellence and collaboration. This year also holds particular significance for collaboration between Italian universities, to facilitate mutual exchanges and promote growth in the fields of research and teaching.”

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Italian-Arab relations by partnering the Sheikh Zayed Book Award with Italy’s most prestigious Arabist departments and ensuring a lasting legacy of profound intellectual dialogue and world-class research in Arabic studies.