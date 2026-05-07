Sultan bin Ahmed forms UoS Board of Trustees

SHARJAH, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UoS), has issued a decision regarding the formation of the UoS Board of Trustees.

According to the decision, the Board of Trustees of the UoS is formed in its new term under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi.

The decision stipulates that the term of membership on the Board shall be three years, renewable for a similar period or periods. Members whose terms expire may be reappointed.