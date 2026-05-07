Sharjah Ruler issues law regulating University of the Art

SHARJAH, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued a law regulating the University of the Art Sharjah (UAS).

The decree stipulates that the university shall be a non-profit Arab academic institution with legal personality and the necessary legal capacity to achieve its objectives and exercise its functions. It shall have financial and administrative independence and shall be owned by the government. The university's main campus shall be in Sharjah City, and the president may, by decree, establish branches within or outside the emirate.

The law stipulates that the university shall be headed by a president appointed by an Emiri decree, who shall also serve as the head of the board. The president may delegate all or some of his powers within the board to other board members.

The law outlines the university's objectives, which include:

1. Developing a supportive and stimulating educational environment that fosters free and responsible creativity, preparing graduates to join the creative industries both locally and globally.

2. Developing the artistic, creative, and intellectual capabilities of university students.

3. Achieving the balanced growth of university students and developing their personalities in the approved art fields.

4. Preparing qualified technical professionals capable of contributing to cultural development and creative industries.

5. Strengthening scientific and practical relationships and exchanging artistic and cultural expertise and knowledge with local and international institutions with similar academic goals and experiences.

In accordance with the law, the university, in pursuit of its objectives, shall exercise the following powers:

1. Developing the necessary policies, strategies, and general plans for offering academic and training programmes in the approved arts fields.

2. Developing academic and training programmes that align with the university's objectives and taking all necessary measures to obtain the required approvals and accreditations for each programme from the relevant national authority, when needed.

3. Signing memoranda of understanding with international universities, academies, and higher education institutions to support academic programs in the approved arts fields.

4. Providing professional and training programmes for all age groups to support talents and hobbies in the approved arts fields.

5. Preparing and qualifying researchers in the approved arts fields.

6. Organising activities, events, and performances in the approved arts fields, in coordination with relevant authorities.

7. Contributing to community service and community engagement through developing partnerships with the governmental, semi-governmental, and private sectors.

8. Any other tasks or responsibilities assigned to the university by the President.

According to the decree, the university shall be managed by the following entities, each within their respective area of expertise, in accordance with the provisions of this decree-law and its implementing regulations:

A. The Board of Trustees.

B. The University President.

C. The Directors of the Academies.

The implementing regulations of this law govern the tasks and responsibilities of the Board of Trustees, the University President, and the Directors of the Academies.

The law stipulates that the university shall award academic, professional, and honorary degrees to those who qualify, in accordance with the provisions of this law and the regulations issued thereunder.

According to the decree, instruction at the university shall be in Arabic and English, depending on the nature of the approved academic programmes. The Board may adopt other languages for instruction or training if the nature of certain approved academic programmes so requires.

The decree also included a number of legal articles relating to financial resources, the general budget, the fiscal year, final provisions, executive regulations, enforcement and publication, and other legal articles.