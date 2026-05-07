Mubadala Bio’s IDS signs exclusive distribution agreement with L-Nutra

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Mubadala Bio today announced the signing of an exclusive distribution and promotional agreement with L-Nutra, a global leader in longevity nutrition during Make it in the Emirates 2026, the UAE's flagship industrial platform taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The agreement will be executed through Al Ittihad Drug Store (IDS), a company within its Pharma Logistics vertical.

The agreement was signed by Hamad Almarzooqi, Group Deputy CEO, Mubadala Bio and Joseph Antoun, CEO, L Nutra and witnessed by Ismail Ali Abdulla, Head of UAE Clusters at Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform. Under the partnership, Mubadala Bio will exclusively market and distribute L-Nutra’s longevity nutrition products through Al Ittihad Drug Store (IDS) across the UAE, including ProLon, L-Nutra’s Fast Mimicking Diet products.

The partnership adds a new dimension to Mubadala Bio’s expanding portfolio, broadening access to longevity products to consumers in the UAE, while advancing its broader vision to strengthen the life sciences sector through modern, unique healthcare products.

L-Nutra has been expanding its presence in the region. Earlier this year, Mubadala Investment Company announced a strategic investment in L-Nutra, alongside the establishment of a joint venture in Abu Dhabi focused on producing longevity-focused nutrition for the Middle East and North Africa, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a hub for advanced life sciences and preventative healthcare.

Ismail Ali Abdulla, Head of UAE Clusters at Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform said: “This partnership represents a natural progression of our investment in L-Nutra and reflects Abu Dhabi’s ambition to advance as a regional hub for life sciences. By expanding access to L-Nutra’s products in the UAE, we are delivering innovative solutions to individuals in a more efficient and accessible way.”

Hamad Husein Almarzooqi, Deputy CEO of Mubadala Bio, said: “This partnership reflects Mubadala Bio's ambition to lead in areas that are shaping the future of life sciences. Working with L-Nutra allows us to expand access to longevity nutrition solutions across the UAE, reinforcing our role as a trusted partner in delivering better health, closer for all.”

Dr. Joseph Antoun, CEO of L-Nutra, said: “We are pleased to partner with Mubadala Bio’s IDS to expand access to our products across the UAE. This agreement supports our broader growth plans and we look forward to working closely together to be able to provide our longevity nutrition products to more people.”