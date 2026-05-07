Abu Dhabi Police implements 'AI READY' initiative

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Police, in the presence of Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief, implemented the Artificial Intelligence Readiness initiative “AI READY” for 2026.

Implemented in collaboration with its strategic partners — the Advanced Technology Research Council and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the initiative falls under the strategic priority of “Institutional Efficiency and Resilience” and the strategic objective of establishing “a police ecosystem driven by artificial intelligence and data.”

The Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police explained that this initiative embodies the directives of the wise leadership and its future-oriented vision to accelerate the transformation toward smart government work models enhanced by autonomous artificial intelligence technologies.

''This supports institutional performance efficiency and enhances the quality of government services by empowering and inspiring institutional cadres to adopt artificial intelligence applications across various policing operations, thereby contributing to the development of institutional work systems, strengthening a culture of innovation and leadership, and fostering future foresight.''