ECI reinforces commitment to SME empowerment, industrial growth at ‘Make It In The Emirates 2026’

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE’s federal export credit company, participated in the ‘Make It In The Emirates 2026,’ held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The event convened international manufacturers, investors, and industry leaders to explore new opportunities in the region.

The participation underscores ECI’s commitment to strengthening the nation’s non-oil industrial and export ecosystem by empowering local manufacturers and supporting the UAE’s vision for sustainable economic diversification.

As part of its participation, Haitham Al Khazaleh, Director of Underwriting & Reinsurance at ECI, moderated a panel discussion titled ‘Empowering Industrial SMEs – Finance, Growth & Societal Impact.’ The session brought together key stakeholders from across the financial and industrial ecosystem to unlock new opportunities and accelerate the UAE’s vision for sustainable economic diversification.

The discussion underscored the pivotal role of SMEs as the backbone of the UAE’s industrial economy and highlighted actionable solutions to unlock capital and enable long-term growth. Key recommendations included expanding guarantee, accelerator, and blended finance programmes; embedding CSR and ESG frameworks into SME financing models; leveraging SMEs in national initiatives such as local sourcing and humanitarian supply chains; and strengthening access to retail and procurement platforms through impact-driven positioning.

Commenting on the discussion, Haitham Al Khazaleh said: “Bringing together stakeholders from across the financial and industrial ecosystem is essential to aligning perspectives and identifying practical, actionable solutions that can unlock growth for SMEs.

At ECI, we are committed to giving access to finance and supporting SMEs to scale sustainably and generate broader economic and societal impact by simplifying processes, increasing awareness of available tools, and strengthening collaboration between public and private sector partners. By enhancing the use of risk-sharing and credit protection mechanisms, we can support SME expansion, help businesses scale into new markets, and contribute to a more resilient and diversified national economy.”

Positioned as a facilitator of industry collaboration, ECI played a central role in guiding dialogue between public and private sector stakeholders, focusing on practical solutions to bridge financing gaps and enable SME growth and long-term value creation. The discussion emphasised the importance of expanding access to credit guarantees, strengthening risk-sharing mechanisms, and enhancing SME-focused financing programmes.

Through its participation, ECI reinforced its role in enabling SMEs to integrate into local and global supply chains, expand into export markets, and navigate risks with confidence. These efforts align closely with the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program and Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, both of which prioritise the development of a competitive, sustainable, and socially impactful innovation-driven economy.