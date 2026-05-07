Dubai Chambers discusses business ties with China Council for Promotion of International Trade Fujian Sub-Council

DUBAI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers held a meeting with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Fujian Sub-Council (CCPIT Fujian) to explore ways to strengthen bilateral business relations and enhance trade and investment ties between Dubai and China.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Zhong Muda, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Fujian Sub-Council (CCPIT Fujian).

The discussions explored prospects for cooperation and economic partnerships, with a focus on key sectors that offer shared investment and trade opportunities for companies in Dubai and China.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said: “We are committed to advancing economic cooperation with China by strengthening the channels for engagement that connect our business communities and deepening the trade and investment ties between our markets.

This will help unlock new opportunities for strategic partnerships, support the continued growth of bilateral trade, and enable companies to capitalise on new opportunities while further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for business and trade.”