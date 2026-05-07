Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company, 9Yards Communications announce strategic partnership to enhance integrated events, communications capabilities

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Inspired by the UAE’s national growth priorities, Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company, a subsidiary of Solutions+, a Mubadala company, has entered into a strategic partnership with 9Yards Communications, a fully integrated communications firm under NG9 Holding, through the signing of a strategic partnership agreement at the Mubadala pavilion during Make it in the Emirates 2026.

The agreement was signed by Abdulla Eisa, Acting Head of Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company, and Hussam Almulhem, Group CEO of 9Yards Holding, and was witnessed by Ali Alyafei, Chief Operations Officer, Solutions+, and Alaa Al Ali, Group CEO of NG9 Holding, establishing a collaborative framework to jointly design and deliver integrated events and communications activations across the UAE.

The partnership aligns with the UAE’s strategic ambitions to strengthen its position as a global hub for business, innovation, and investment, while supporting national initiatives aimed at accelerating economic diversification, industrial development, and knowledge-based growth.

By combining the operational excellence and integrated service capabilities of Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company with 9Yards Communications’ expertise in strategic communications, creative development, events and experiential engagement, the partnership is set to deliver a platform from which comprehensive, end-to-end solutions can be developed to enhance the visibility and impact of national and multi-sector business initiatives.

This collaboration is expected to play a role in supporting existing flagship platforms and initiatives that contribute to advancing the UAE’s industrial strategy and long-term economic vision. This includes objectives associated with national initiatives, to transform the UAE into a global communications power.

Commenting on the partnership, Ali Alyafei said: “This partnership reflects a continued commitment at Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company to enable impactful platforms that support national priorities and economic advancement. By joining forces with 9Yards Communications, we are strengthening our ability to deliver integrated, scalable solutions that contribute to enhancing the UAE’s global competitiveness and reinforcing its position as a leading destination for business and innovation.”

Hussam Almulhem further commented: “This collaboration represents a strategic alignment that supports the UAE’s forward-looking economic agenda. Through this partnership, we aim to create high-value experiences that amplify key national initiatives, foster sector growth, and deliver meaningful engagement across regional and global markets.”

The partnership is expected to unlock new avenues for collaboration, innovation, and international expansion, reinforcing both organizations’ roles in supporting the UAE’s economic transformation journey and shaping the future of events, activations, and strategic communications in the UAE.