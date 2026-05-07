Number of prisoners in EU up by 2% in 2024

BRUSSELS, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, revealed that in 2024, there were 508, 746 prisoners in the EU, indicating a 2.0% increase compared with 2023. The total number of prisoners had been declining since 2012, when it stood at 552, 954, and reached a low of 463, 376 in 2020. Since then, the number has risen by 9.8%.

There were 113 prisoners per 100 000 people in 2024, slightly more than in 2023 (111).

Among EU countries, the highest prisoner rates per 100, 000 people were in Hungary (193), followed by Poland (191) and Latvia (187). The lowest rates were in Finland (57), the Netherlands (67) and Denmark and Germany (each 70).

Similarly to 2023, in 2024, 14 EU countries had overcrowded prison cells. Overcrowding occurs when there are more prisoners in the prison than it was designed to hold.

The highest overcrowding rate was observed in Cyprus, with an occupancy rate of 227.6. Slovenia and France followed with 134.2 and 129.3. The lowest prison occupancy rates were recorded in Estonia (49.9), Lithuania (67.0) and Luxembourg (67.4).