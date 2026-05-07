Emirates Drug Establishment brings together industrial innovation and humanitarian empowerment at "Make it in the Emirates 2026"

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Drug Establishment turned the spotlight on agricultural products at "Make it in the Emirates 2026," using its pavilion to showcase how the sector is supporting food security and improving supply chains.

The move is part of a vision that connects regulation, manufacturing, and innovation, with the Establishment playing a key role in ensuring product quality, enhancing efficiency, and raising performance through robust supervisory frameworks.

During the event, the Establishment showcased companies operating in this field, including uTerra Middle East Agro Industries, which offers innovative solutions in sustainable agriculture.

The company develops organic biofertilizers that help improve soil fertility and crop quality as part of efforts to adopt sustainable agricultural practices mindful of environmental aspects while raising production efficiency.

Gulf Perlite also presented products that contribute to improving soil properties and increasing crop yields, offering specialised solutions that support the efficiency of agricultural operations.

The company relies on industrial expertise to deliver high-quality products that meet the needs of multiple sectors, thereby enhancing supply sustainability and production continuity.

The pavilion also highlighted the “Bee Factory for Hearing Aids”, an initiative of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, as a model that combines manufacturing with human empowerment while promoting the participation of People of Determination in the industrial and production sectors.

The factory has begun developing two types of medical hearing aids with 32-channel and 60-channel capabilities, as part of an initiative aimed at providing hearing solutions for the most vulnerable cases in underprivileged regions around the world. This aligns with the UAE’s approach to supporting humanitarian initiatives and enhancing quality of life.

Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, held strategic meetings with a number of international entities specialising in pharmaceutical industries and medical technologies.

These included MBS, and the Malaysian Medical Device Authority (MDA). The meetings explored opportunities for cooperation in developing pharmaceutical and medical industries, enhancing innovation and research and development, and exchanging expertise to support the sustainability of the healthcare sector and pharmaceutical security in the UAE.

She also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, with the Council represented at the signing by Engineer Fahad Ghareeb Al Shamsi, Acting Secretary-General of the Council.

The MoU aims to enhance the integration of the quality system in the medical products sector through the application of quality standards and systems, the development of medical product testing and analysis capabilities, and the exchange of expertise and technical knowledge.

It also seeks to reinforce conformity infrastructure, thereby enhancing the quality of pharmaceutical products circulating in the market, while supporting pharmaceutical security and the growth of the UAE’s pharmaceutical manufacturing sector.

The Establishment's pavilion also received a number of senior officials, dignitaries, and official delegations, who viewed the models on display and praised the Establishment's role in supporting this vital sector.