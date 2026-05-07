UAE establishes national committee to document aggression, international crimes

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has issued Resolution No. (4) of 2026 concerning the formation of the National Committee for Documenting Acts of Aggression, International Crimes, and Resulting Damages, in a step that reflects the UAE’s institutional approach to documenting violations in accordance with the highest legal and technical standards.

The resolution stipulates that the committee shall be chaired by the UAE Attorney General and tasked with documenting the Iranian acts of aggression, international crimes, and the damages resulting from them, which affected the territory of the UAE, its citizens, visitors, and residents, thereby ensuring the establishment of a comprehensive national record based on reliable evidence.

Broad Membership and Institutional Integration

The committee includes a broad representation of several key federal ministries and local entities, reflecting institutional integration that brings together security, judicial, technical, and economic authorities, while enhancing the accuracy and comprehensiveness of documentation.

In this context, the resolution authorizes the committee to seek assistance from any suitable national and international experts and specialists, while obligating it to adhere to the provisions of the Constitution, applicable laws, and internationally recognized standards for documenting international crimes.

Precise Mandates in Accordance with International Standards

The resolution grants the committee a broad and integrated mandate, including documenting and monitoring all incidents of attacks and military actions associated with the Iranian aggression, while carefully verifying their nature, timing, and field circumstances to ensure the establishment of a comprehensive and coherent account of events.

The committee is also tasked with identifying and assessing various human, material, and economic damages according to approved technical methodologies, in addition to documenting casualties and injuries based on reliable official data and records.

The committee’s duties further include collecting and analyzing evidence, documents, and technical, engineering, medical, and forensic reports in accordance with nationally and internationally recognized standards for documenting international crimes, while ensuring the integrity of the legal chain of custody to enhance the reliability and legal admissibility of such evidence.

As part of an integrated framework, the committee will strengthen coordination and cooperation with local entities and communicate with relevant international organizations and bodies through official channels to ensure the accuracy and credibility of documentation efforts.

Secure Technical System for Protecting Evidence

The resolution also stipulates the establishment of a technical secretariat for the committee to prepare its work and implement its decisions. The secretariat will establish a secure central database for collecting, preserving, and classifying evidence, information, and related reports.

The database will be managed through advanced technical systems that ensure data integrity, prevent tampering, track access and modification activities, maintain backup copies, and ensure proper documentation of the chain of custody for both physical and digital evidence.

Supporting and Strengthening the UAE’s Legal Path at the National and International Levels

The resolution reflects the UAE’s commitment to reinforcing the rule of law, safeguarding human rights, and ensuring the documentation of violations in a manner that supports the achievement of justice and the protection of rights.

The outcomes of the committee’s work will contribute to supporting the UAE’s legal efforts at both the national and international levels by preparing a comprehensive documentation file that supports accountability procedures and is based on evidence documented according to internationally recognized standards.