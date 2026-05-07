UAEREP highlights research contributions at 2026 Weather Modification Association Annual Meeting

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) – The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) participated in the Weather Modification Association (WMA) Annual Meeting 2026, which took place from 27 April to 1 May 2026 in Reno, Nevada, United States. The event brought together leading scientists, researchers, and practitioners to exchange knowledge and advance research and operational practices related to weather modification.

UAEREP took part in the meeting through the active engagement of its four awardees, who delivered high quality scientific presentations across key technical sessions. UAEREP supported the event as a sponsor, enhancing the programme’s visibility throughout the meeting and strengthening its presence among prominent scientific forums dedicated to advancing weather modification research.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and Director General of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), said: “The WMA Annual Meeting is a valuable platform for facilitating knowledge exchange, strengthening cooperation among researchers, and promoting the responsible application of weather modification science and related operational practices. Such forums are essential for advancing credible scientific research, encouraging informed dialogue across disciplines, and supporting the development of sustainable and well governed weather modification practices.

UAEREP’s engagement in the event reflects its continued commitment to contributing to global scientific discourse and supporting collaborative efforts that strengthen water security.”

For her part, Alya Al Mazrouei, Director of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, said: “UAEREP’s participation in the 2026 WMA Annual Meeting demonstrates the depth and breadth of research supported by the programme.

The contributions of our awardees reflect the diverse scientific methods advanced under UAEREP, including laboratory studies, numerical modeling, satellite based analysis, radar technologies, and artificial intelligence. Together, these efforts highlight UAEREP’s role in advancing application driven research that strengthens rain enhancement science and supports sustainable water management at the global level.”

As part of the meeting agenda, Dr. Michael Dixon, a Sixth Cycle UAEREP awardee and Principal Scientist at Echo Science Works in the United States, together with Professor Roelof Burger, Co Principal Investigator, from North-West University led a full day TITAN/LROSE workshop, which focused on advanced radar based tools and their operational applications in weather modification research.

Dr. Dixon also delivered an additional presentation during the session on emerging technologies and artificial intelligence in weather modification. He is leading a UAEREP supported project titled “Advancing Cloud Seeding Science with Dual-Polarization Radar Signatures and AI”.

Professor Daniel Rosenfeld, a Fifth Cycle UAEREP awardee and a leading expert in weather modification at the Institute of Earth Sciences, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, delivered a presentation during the session on leveraging satellite observations to improve operations. His presentation drew on findings from his UAEREP‑supported project, “Identification of Clouds’ Microphysical Seedability in an Actionable Manner”.

Dr. Linda Zou, a First and Sixth Cycle UAEREP awardee and Professor at Victoria University in Australia, presented research on novel cloud seeding materials and the efficient use of water vapor for precipitation enhancement. Her work is supported through her UAEREP project focused on the “AI‑assisted Development and Optimization of Glaciogenic Cloud Seeding Materials”.

Professor Will Cantrell, a Fifth Cycle UAEREP awardee and Associate Provost for Graduate Education and Dean of the Graduate School at Michigan Technological University, presented laboratory research findings during the session on hygroscopic seeding laboratory studies and modeling. His presentation highlighted laboratory-based insights into hygroscopic seeding with powders, contributing to a deeper understanding of cloud susceptibility to seeding.

Through its active participation in international scientific forums such as the WMA Annual Meeting, UAEREP continues to strengthen global research partnerships and support scientific innovation that contributes to advancing rain enhancement research and achieving long term water resilience.