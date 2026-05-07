Dubai Customs discusses proactive solutions with partners through interactive workshop

DUBAI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Customs organised an interactive workshop titled “Crisis Response and Innovative Solutions,” with the participation of a number of Omani companies.

The workshop aimed to showcase the solutions and initiatives implemented by Dubai Customs to address current challenges arising from regional developments and geopolitical conditions, in a way that ensures the continuity of cargo movement and the efficiency of supply chains.

The workshop was attended by Rashed Obaid Al Shard, Executive Director of the Financial and Administrative Affairs Division, reaffirming Dubai Customs’ ongoing commitment to strengthening integration and direct coordination with strategic partners while fostering a flexible operational environment capable of responding rapidly to changes in global trade. This supports business continuity and reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for trade and logistics services.

The workshop served as a practical dialogue space that brought together logistics sector partners and representatives of Omani companies in a direct setting to exchange insights and expertise while discussing key operational challenges. These included the impact of global and regional developments on shipping routes, insurance costs, port congestion, operational readiness, and customs clearance procedures, in addition to exploring development-focused solutions that enhance the resilience and continuity of supply chains.

During the workshop, Dubai Customs also highlighted its role in supporting business continuity and enhancing operational efficiency through a range of strategic initiatives and solutions. These included the development of alternative regulatory routes such as the Fujairah – Khorfakkan – Dubai route, the activation of the Green Corridor from the Sultanate of Oman to Dubai, and the extension of transit periods, alongside strengthening direct coordination with stakeholders to ensure faster response times and improve trade flow efficiency.

The workshop also highlighted several achievements accomplished during the recent period, including the organisation of more than 25 workshops with over 300 participants, in addition to conducting customer feedback surveys and providing continuous support to partners. These efforts reflect Dubai Customs’ commitment to developing practical solutions built on collaboration and integrated partnerships.

Rashed Obaid Al Shard, Executive Director of the Financial and Administrative Affairs Division at Dubai Customs, affirmed that the workshop falls within Dubai Customs’ proactive approach toward strengthening integration with partners and responding to the rapid changes impacting trade and supply chains, stating:

“This workshop reflects our ongoing commitment to bringing our partners together under a unified operational framework built on collaboration and direct coordination, with the aim of developing practical solutions that ensure the continuity of trade movement and enhance supply chain resilience.

Hosting Omani companies today comes as an extension of a longstanding strategic relationship through which we aim to further develop the Green Corridor and enhance its efficiency in support of seamless cargo movement and operational excellence.”

Al Shard added,“At Dubai Customs, we believe that sustaining trade continuity requires an integrated ecosystem that moves with speed, efficiency, and proactive readiness. This is what we continuously work toward by strengthening partnerships with all relevant stakeholders and developing flexible solutions capable of adapting to regional and global changes. This workshop represents a real working platform where we move from discussing challenges to building collaborative solutions that support business sustainability, strengthen business confidence, and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for trade and supply chain movement.”

The workshop also included interactive discussion sessions and working groups that addressed key operational challenges and explored the most suitable logistics solutions for each, in addition to presenting ideas and recommendations aimed at simplifying procedures and accelerating cargo movement while maintaining the highest standards of efficiency, quality, and safety.

The organisation of this workshop reflects Dubai Customs’ vision of strengthening its leadership as a globally pioneering customs authority that supports legitimate trade while reinforcing its role in enhancing economic resilience and building a more integrated and sustainable trade ecosystem.

At the conclusion of the workshop, both sides expressed their appreciation for the joint efforts made to support the smooth flow of trade and operational efficiency, emphasising the importance of continuing coordination and collaboration to strengthen preparedness and the ability to respond to evolving challenges in a way that serves shared economic interests.