AUS partners with UAE Artificial Intelligence Office to launch 'Digital Talents in Sharjah'

SHARJAH, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- American University of Sharjah (AUS) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UAE Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office to launch “Digital Talents in Sharjah” and advance the development of future-ready talent in artificial intelligence (AI) and technology fields.

The agreement underscores a shared commitment to equipping students and alumni with the skills, knowledge and practical readiness needed to contribute meaningfully to national development, in line with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence.

The launch was witnessed by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications. The agreement was signed by Saqr Binghalib, Executive Director of the UAE Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, and Dr Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS.

“This agreement reflects the important role universities must play in preparing talent for a future increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence and digital innovation. At AUS, we are committed to equipping our students and alumni not only with strong academic foundations, but also with the practical capabilities, adaptability and forward-looking mindset needed to contribute meaningfully to national priorities,” said Chancellor Laursen.

“Through this collaboration, we are strengthening pathways for emerging talent to engage with one of the most important fields shaping the future of the UAE, while reinforcing the link between higher education, innovation and long-term national development.”

Saqr Binghalib, Executive Director of the UAE Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, affirmed that the “Digital Talents in Sharjah” initiative reflects the UAE government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s global leadership in artificial intelligence and advanced technology by investing in human capital and fostering talent, in line with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence.

He stated that the initiative will play a key role in equipping students and graduates with applied digital skills, aligning educational outcomes with labor market demands and supporting the preparation of a generation capable of leading digital transformation, advancing sustainable development and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation and the knowledge economy.

Through the partnership and the “Digital Talents in Sharjah” initiative, the UAE Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office and AUS will collaborate to train and empower students and alumni through a dedicated program aimed at enhancing their readiness for opportunities in the technology sector.

The initiative will equip participants with the skills and expertise needed to contribute to the UAE’s digital transformation agenda, with a strong focus on innovation, future technologies and the development of national talent.

The initiative aligns with the objectives of the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, which places human development at the forefront of its priorities. It also reflects the UAE’s vision of empowering youth as a key driver of the digital economy by equipping them with the skills and capabilities needed to help build a future driven by advanced technologies.

The agreement builds on AUS’ wider efforts to advance the responsible use of artificial intelligence across teaching, learning and research. Through its AI Hub, part of the Center for Innovation in Teaching and Learning, AUS has created a central space to support AI exploration across the university while emphasising ethics, privacy and critical thinking.

Over the past five years, AUS has expanded AI-related learning opportunities to more than 50 undergraduate and 43 graduate courses, while faculty have produced more than 250 AI-focused research papers. Students have also applied AI to real-world challenges through award-winning projects, and the university continues to contribute to regional conversations on trustworthy and impactful AI through conferences, partnerships and academic exchange.