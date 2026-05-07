Ministry of Defence signs strategic partnership with M42, Burjeel Holdings for ICMM Abu Dhabi 2026

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Defence announced the signing of two strategic partnership agreement with M42, a tech-enabled, integrated healthcare entity, and Burjeel Holdings, a super-specialty healthcare services provider, in support of the 46th World Congress of Military Medicine - ICMM Abu Dhabi 2026, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi from 9 to 13 November 2026.

The agreement was signed during Make it in the Emirates 2026, in the presence of Sheikh Zayed bin Mansour bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Head of Strategic Collaborations at M42, Major General Staff Ayesha Sultan Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of the Military Health Executive Directorate, Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group Chief Executive Officer of M42 and Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

The agreements signed by the Ministry of Defence representatives; Brigadier Staff Saeed Salem Al Hefeiti, and Brigadier Abdullah Rashid Al Naqbi, in addition to Omran Al Khoori, Member, Board of Directors, Burjeel Holdings, and Dr Ali Anees, Chief Operating Officer of M42’s Global Patient Care Platform in the UAE and Bahrain.

Under the theme “Unified Care. Global Impact”, the partnership forms part of the Ministry of Defence’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the ecosystem in supporting the organisation of the congress, and to advance collaboration with leading healthcare institutions in areas related to military and civilian medicine.

ICMM Abu Dhabi 2026, organised by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with ADNEC Group, is a leading international scientific platform that brings together medical and military leaders, experts, and practitioners from more than 120 countries to exchange knowledge, review scientific advancements, and strengthen international cooperation in healthcare systems and operational medicine.

Major General Staff Ayesha Sultan Al Dhaheri, said: “The Ministry of Defence continues to work closely with strategic partners to deliver an edition of the World Congress of Military Medicine that reflects the UAE’s advanced capabilities in both military and civilian healthcare.”

She Added: “This partnership with Burjeel Holdings supports our commitment to strengthening medical readiness, enabling knowledge exchange, and contributing to the development of resilient healthcare systems at both national and international levels.”

Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group Chief Executive Officer of M42, said: “M42 is proud to partner with the UAE Ministry of Defense as the Global Health Partner for the 46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine in Abu Dhabi. This partnership reflects the UAE’s leadership in advancing healthcare resilience, innovation and international collaboration. Together, we are helping shape a more connected and future-ready global health ecosystem that serves our communities.”

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil said: “This partnership with the Ministry of Defence for ICMM Abu Dhabi 2026 reflects a shared commitment to advancing healthcare systems that are prepared, connected, and responsive to the needs of both military and civilian populations. As Abu Dhabi welcomes global leaders in military medicine, Burjeel Holdings is proud to support a platform that will advance scientific exchange, strengthen clinical collaboration, and contribute to the UAE’s vision of shaping resilient, future-ready healthcare ecosystems with global impact.”

Through this partnership, “M42” highlights its role in delivering precision care at the highest standards by combining advanced technology, data analytics capabilities, and world-class integrated healthcare services.

Additionally, Burjeel Holdings will support the congress by contributing its expertise in specialised healthcare services, medical innovation, and clinical capabilities, reinforcing the congress’s objectives of enhancing medical readiness and supporting integrated healthcare approaches across defence and humanitarian contexts.

The World Congress of Military Medicine represents a global platform for advancing scientific dialogue, supporting knowledge exchange, and strengthening international partnerships in response to evolving health and humanitarian challenges.

This agreement reflects the continued collaboration between national institutions and strategic partners to deliver a distinguished edition of ICMM Abu Dhabi 2026, aligned with the UAE’s position as a global hub for specialised international events and advanced healthcare systems.