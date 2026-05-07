UAE and Egyptian Presidents discuss fraternal ties and regional developments

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, who is on a fraternal visit to the UAE.

The two sides discussed fraternal ties and cooperation, particularly in areas that support shared development priorities and contribute to further prosperity for their peoples.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional developments and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability.

His Excellency El-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s condemnation of the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian facilities in the UAE. He affirmed Egypt’s solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures it takes to safeguard its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its territory and people.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; a number of ministers and officials; and the accompanying delegation of the Egyptian President, including His Excellency Dr Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, and a number of officials.

Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency El-Sisi visited the Egyptian fighter jet detachment stationed in the UAE to review its readiness and ongoing efforts to strengthen operational capabilities and preparedness for various challenges.

The visit was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Excellency Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; and a number of senior Ministry of Defence officers.