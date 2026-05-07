Borouge Plc signs strategic logistics agreements to boost UAE export gateway access, efficiency

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Borouge Plc, a leading petrochemical company providing innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions, today announced a series of strategic agreements with key UAE logistics partners at Make it in the Emirates 2026, reinforcing reliable supply and operational flexibility for critical industries.

Through partnerships with Gulftainer at Khor Fakkan Port, Gulftainer Shipping and Etihad Rail, Borouge is strengthening logistics resilience by expanding access to multiple, diversified export gateways across the UAE. These partnerships are expected to enhance logistics efficiency and port connectivity, enabling faster, more reliable cargo movement across Borouge’s export network, while supporting flexible routing across sea and rail and maintaining stable, consistent supply flows.

These collaborations reflect a shared commitment with leading national logistics partners to strengthen the UAE’s industrial ecosystem and enhance the resilience and competitiveness of its global trade infrastructure.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, CEO of Borouge Plc, said: “These strategic partnerships represent a significant advancement of Borouge’s logistics capabilities in support of our continued growth. By building a flexible, multi-modal logistics network anchored in the UAE, in close collaboration with our trusted national partners, we are enhancing our ability to serve customers with greater reliability and efficiency, while expanding access to multiple export gateways. This ensures continuity of supply and solidifies our position as a reliable global supplier, while contributing to the UAE’s industrial growth through stronger local partnerships.”

The agreement with Gulftainer at Khor Fakkan Port secures access to a strategically located East coast terminal, enabling Borouge to broaden its export gateways, diversify beyond existing dependencies, and enhance vessel access across alternative and less congested routes.

Additionally, Gulftainer Shipping will manage Borouge’s inland supply chain volumes, ensuring seamless coordination between inland transport and port operations. This integration improves visibility, reduces turnaround times, and enhances overall operational efficiency, while supporting higher throughput with lower cost exposure.

Building on its long-standing collaboration with Etihad Rail, Borouge is further advancing its logistics capabilities through the development of an integrated rail solution linking its Ruwais operations to East coast ports. The rail corridor enables high-volume, reliable cargo movement, supported by staging capabilities near port terminals. Borouge Plc’s collaboration with Etihad Rail is also expected to deliver more predictable transit times, contributing to lower emissions through a shift from road to rail.

Together, these agreements mark a significant evolution in Borouge’s logistics strategy, transitioning from a port-dependent model to a diversified, multi-gateway and multi-modal network. This positions Borouge to operate with greater agility and scalability, ensuring continuity of supply, optimising cost and operational performance across its global value chain, and reinforcing its contribution to the UAE’s economic diversification agenda through in-country value creation, local collaboration, and industrial resilience.

By leveraging the UAE’s world-class infrastructure and deepening collaboration with national logistics champions, Borouge is setting a new benchmark for resilience, scalability, and sustainability in the petrochemical sector.

The successful formation of Borouge International, completed on 30 March 2026, creates the fourth-largest polyolefins producer globally as measured by nameplate capacity, combining premium products, proprietary technologies and a global footprint. Borouge Plc is now part of Borouge International and is expected to benefit from the global footprint of the new platform, strengthening Borouge Plc’s long-term competitiveness, enhancing geographic diversification and scale to provide a broader base for future value creation, while maintaining a clear commitment to shareholder returns.