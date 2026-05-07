Space42 says localisation of Foresight satellite assembly reflects UAE’s growing industrial capability

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Hasan Al Hosani, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Solutions at Space42, said the company continues to translate the UAE’s ambitions in space technology into integrated industrial, operational and sovereign capabilities within the country.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of 'Make it in the Emirates 2026', Al Hosani said Space42 is building an integrated ecosystem capable of designing, assembling, integrating, testing and operating space technologies, while using artificial intelligence to transform space-based data into actionable insights for governments, businesses and vital sectors.

He said the Foresight constellation reflects this strategy, with Space42 progressively localising key stages of the value chain in the UAE, including the assembly, integration and testing of advanced Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites.

Al Hosani highlighted the launch of Space42 Space Systems in Abu Dhabi as the region’s first Earth observation satellite Assembly, Integration and Testing (AIT) facility.

He added that the launch of Foresight-3, Foresight-4 and Foresight-5 — the first SAR satellites to be integrated and tested within the UAE — demonstrates the transition from knowledge transfer to tangible industrial capability and supports the development of advanced sovereign national capacities in Earth observation technologies.

On localisation, Al Hosani said Space42 views the process as a gradual pathway towards building industrial expertise and sustainable production capabilities across the value chain.

He noted that the company aims to expand advanced in-country capabilities in design, development and operations, while developing national technical talent and strengthening collaboration with industrial partners, government entities and the private sector.

Al Hosani said artificial intelligence plays a central role in the company’s operations through its GIQ geospatial intelligence platform, which collects and analyses geospatial data from satellites, high-altitude platforms and ground sensors to support applications including disaster management, infrastructure monitoring, urban planning, national security and environmental monitoring.

He added that these capabilities enable faster and more accurate decision-making, improve operational efficiency and strengthen the UAE’s position as a regional hub for the development, operation and export of Earth observation solutions.