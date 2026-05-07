CyberE71 expands its impact with launch of strategic investment pillar to support high potential startups

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Cyber Security Council, through its flagship program CyberE71, has announced the launch of a strategic Investment Pillar, further strengthening its role in building a globally competitive cybersecurity and artificial intelligence ecosystem in the UAE.

This new pillar reflects CyberE71’s continued evolution as a comprehensive platform that supports startups across their full journey from early-stage ideation to growth and scale while leveraging the strength of its ecosystem of local and international partners.

CyberE71 is the UAE Cyber Security Council’s flagship incubator and accelerator program, dedicated to building the next generation of national champions in cybersecurity and AI. Through structured programs, mentorship, and ecosystem engagement, CyberE71 empowers founders to transform innovative ideas into scalable ventures.

By connecting startups with government entities, industry leaders, investors, and global technology partners, CyberE71 plays a key role in strengthening the UAE’s digital resilience while fostering a sustainable, innovation-driven economy.

Introducing the Investment Pillar

The newly launched Investment Pillar is designed to activate capital deployment through CyberE71’s network of trusted local partners, who play a critical role in supporting the ecosystem and investing in high-potential startups.

Rather than operating as a standalone investment vehicle, this pillar enables collaboration with ecosystem partners to channel investments into startups that demonstrate strong potential in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies.

Through this model, CyberE71 continues to bridge the gap between innovation and commercialization ensuring that promising ventures receive not only funding, but also access to strategic networks, mentorship, and market opportunities.

As part of this growing investment pipeline, Ghisha AI is among the startups being supported through CyberE71’s ecosystem of partners.

Ghisha AI operates at the intersection of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, contributing to the development of advanced solutions that align with national priorities in digital transformation, data governance, and secure technology deployment.

This reflects CyberE71’s broader commitment to enabling startups that contribute to the UAE’s long-term digital resilience and economic diversification.