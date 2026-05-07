Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 5th 'Make it in the Emirates'

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the fifth edition of 'Make it in the Emirates', bringing together leading local, regional and international companies to showcase the latest technological innovations and advanced solutions aimed at accelerating industrial transformation and enhancing the global competitiveness of national products.

The event is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADNOC and L’IMAD Holding Company, and organised by ADNEC Group under the theme “Advanced Industry. Emerging Stronger.”

H.H. Sheikh Zayed toured the accompanying exhibition and visited a number of national companies to review their innovations and industrial projects, which contribute to advancing economic diversification, fostering an innovation-driven ecosystem for future industries, and increasing the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP, in line with the objectives of the UAE's National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology (Operation 300Bn).

H.H. Sheikh Zayed underscored the importance of the event in supporting the growth and competitiveness of national industries by enabling a supportive business environment for startups, encouraging strategic public-private partnerships in the industrial sector, and driving investment in priority sectors.

During the tour, H.H. Sheikh Zayed was briefed on key initiatives and projects showcased by national companies across a range of sectors, including aerospace, automotive, defence, medical technologies and pharmaceuticals, shipbuilding and maritime industries, industrial equipment and machinery, as well as food products and agricultural technology.

'Make it in the Emirates' is witnessing strong participation and growing interest from industrial companies, with the number of exhibitors increasing by 73% compared to the previous edition. The exhibition spans 88,000 square metres and features several new platforms, including the Technology Industries Forum, Startup Platform, Quality Infrastructure Platform, Smart Industries Forum, and House of Industry.

Make it in the Emirates features 1,245 exhibiting companies and more than 2,000 specialised exhibitors, showcasing over 5,000 products. The programme also includes more than 50 panel discussions, dialogue sessions and workshops, with small and medium-sized enterprises and entrepreneurs accounting for 61 per cent of total participants.

The event also features special experiences, including The Industry Museum, showcasing the UAE’s industrial journey from its first factories to frontier technologies; Industry NextGen, dedicated to empowering the UAE’s next generation of innovators through SME workshops and advisory sessions to facilitate integration into national supply chains; The Intelligence Hub, a showcase of industrial innovation and AI-driven technologies; and The Quality Hub, highlighting world-class standards, certification and product excellence, while providing support on accreditation and certification processes to streamline access to global markets.