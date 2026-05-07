UAE Cyber Security Council, Siemens partner to strengthen OT cyber resilience

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Cyber Security Council and Siemens have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in cybersecurity across critical infrastructure and industrial sectors, with the aim of securing operational technology (OT) environments across the UAE’s industrial landscape.

The MoU, signed on the sidelines of the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates, establishes a strategic framework for joint action in cyber defence, knowledge sharing and the development of locally hosted security capabilities, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global leader in digital resilience.

Under the agreement, the two parties intend to establish a Joint Innovation Center of Excellence dedicated to advancing OT cybersecurity research, talent development and the deployment of advanced solutions within the UAE.

The collaboration comes at a time when cyber threats targeting critical infrastructure — ranging from ransomware and cyber espionage to sophisticated attacks on OT environments — are escalating globally in both frequency and complexity.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, said: “The UAE under the direction of its leadership is committed to building a secure, innovation-driven digital economy. Our partnership with Siemens brings together global industrial cybersecurity expertise and our national vision to create a robust cyber defense ecosystem. This collaboration is part of the implementation of our National Cybersecurity Strategy to enhance our ability to detect, respond to, and recover from cyber threats across all sectors.”

Mohamed Khalifa, Head of Digital Industries at Siemens in the Middle East, said: “Cybersecurity is not just a technology challenge, it is a foundation for economic competitiveness and national resilience. This MoU with the UAE Cyber Security Council reflects our shared belief that securing critical infrastructure requires deep collaboration, local capability building, and world-class technology. Together, we are laying the groundwork for a more secure and sovereign digital future for the UAE.”

Under the MoU, the two parties intend to cooperate across several strategic areas, including locally hosted security infrastructure through the deployment of a Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platform within the UAE using national cloud infrastructure to ensure data sovereignty and operational proximity.

The partnership also covers secure cross-border integration through the assessment of secure alert forwarding mechanisms from the UAE-hosted SIEM platform to Siemens systems in Germany, enabling rapid and coordinated incident response across multiple geographies.

The agreement further includes the phased expansion of UAE-based Security Operations Center (SOC) capabilities in line with growing demand to ensure scalable, resilient and locally anchored cyber defence operations, as well as exploring deployment options for Siemens’ SINEC Guard solution on UAE cloud infrastructure to support the growth of the country’s cybersecurity software ecosystem.

Beyond technology deployment, the MoU establishes a broad framework for ongoing information exchange and joint incident response. The two parties intend to share intelligence related to information security risks, malware propagation and indicators of compromise, while also coordinating advisory support and joint working groups during cybersecurity incidents.

The cooperation also includes technical workshops, cybersecurity training programmes and knowledge exchange initiatives aimed at strengthening the UAE’s national cyber talent pipeline across local institutions, government entities and industrial stakeholders.

The MoU builds on Siemens’ longstanding leadership in industrial cybersecurity, with the company protecting critical infrastructure worldwide, including energy grids, manufacturing plants, transportation networks and smart buildings.

Siemens currently has a global team of more than 1,300 cybersecurity experts handling over 1,000 incidents every month, positioning the company to support enterprises and governments in addressing the growing convergence of IT and OT cyber threats.

The framework aims to deliver not only technology transfer, but also a comprehensive knowledge ecosystem that strengthens skills, expertise and institutional resilience to support the UAE’s cyber defence capabilities over the long term.