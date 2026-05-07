UAE President, VPs congratulate Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda on re-election

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda on the occasion of his re-election for a new term.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages of congratulations to Prime Minister Gaston Browne.