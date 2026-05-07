Community Development Authority organises ‘Generation Shapers Proud of UAE’ march

DUBAI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of the ‘Proud of UAE’ campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen social cohesion and reinforce national identity, the Community Development Authority organised a national community march titled ‘Generation Shapers Proud of UAE’ at Umm Suqeim Park.

The event, attended by Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, saw broad participation from mothers, Emirati women, and members of the community. The initiative celebrated the role of Emirati women as nurturers of generations and essential partners in building a cohesive society, while further strengthening the values of national identity, belonging, and community solidarity.

The initiative reflects His Highness’s call to participate in the ‘Proud of UAE’ campaign, which aims to strengthen social cohesion and deepen the values of national pride and belonging across the community. The event featured a range of activities designed to enhance community engagement, with the voluntary participation of Emirati start-ups and small businesses. UAE flags and commemorative gifts were distributed to attendees, while mothers and their children took part in entertainment and awareness competitions, creating a festive atmosphere that reflected national pride and belonging.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA), affirmed that the initiative reflects the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to support Emirati women and enhance the role of the family in building a cohesive and sustainable society. She said: “Emirati women are essential partners in the nation’s development journey and nurturers of generations and values. Through initiatives such as this, we reaffirm the vital role mothers play in instilling national identity and strengthening the spirit of loyalty and belonging among children. Building a strong society begins with a conscious and cohesive family, which is what we strive to support through sustainable programmes and initiatives that enhance quality of life and promote family and community stability.”

She added: “This initiative aligns with the objectives of building an integrated social system that strengthens community cohesion and provides a supportive environment for empowering women and families. It also contributes to reinforcing Dubai’s position as the world’s best city to live in, in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which places people and families at the forefront of its priorities.”

The initiative sought to strengthen bonds of communication and solidarity among women by engaging members of the community, including mothers and homemakers, senior Emirati women and community pioneers, people of determination and their families, representatives of women-focused government and community entities, female volunteers and women-led volunteer teams, as well as minors and their families, in a way that promotes social cohesion and strengthens intergenerational connections.

The event was organised in cooperation with several supporting and partner entities, including Dubai Police, the Dubai Event Security Committee (ESC), the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA), Dubai Municipality (DM), Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCA), and the General Command of Dubai Civil Defense (DCD), reflecting institutional and community collaboration in delivering national initiatives aimed at strengthening social cohesion and reinforcing authentic Emirati values.