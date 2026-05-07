Abu Dhabi Airports welcomes first direct cargo link to Northern Thailand with K-Mile Air as freighter network hits 36 destinations

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Airports has welcomed Thailand-based all-cargo carrier K-Mile Air to Zayed International Airport (AUH) following the commencement of freighter operations from 4 May. The airline will operate five weekly services using a Boeing 767 freighter to Chiang Mai International Airport (CNX) and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport (CEI), opening the first direct air cargo links between Abu Dhabi and northern Thailand and further expanding AUH’s global freighter footprint to 36 destinations.

K-Mile Air’s services arrived against a backdrop of exceptional freight growth at AUH. Data from the most recent 7-day reporting period (27 April-3 May) shows cargo traffic is up from 1,878 tonnes/day at the beginning of the year to 2,216 tonnes/day, an overall increase of 18%. The numbers result from strong demand for freighter cargo which is up 119% from baseline levels of 389 tonnes/day to 851 tonnes/day currently. Freighter cargo now accounts for 38% of total throughput, up 21% from baseline levels, and is accompanied by a 42% increase in daily freighter movements, demonstrating the agility and strategic readiness of Abu Dhabi’s aviation infrastructure.

Freighter volumes arriving at AUH averaged 612 tonnes per day, growing roughly 91% over the period; volumes departing Abu Dhabi recorded 239 tonnes, surging 251% over the same period. Wide-body freighter operations have also grown by approximately 55%, reaching 17 movements daily as the airport scales up to accommodate larger long-haul shipments.

Ahmed Juma Al Shamisi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Our teams are playing a pivotal role in sustaining the flow of goods through Abu Dhabi and expanding the global reach of Zayed International Airport (AUH) as well as Al Ain International Airport (AAN), which is rapidly developing into an important regional logistics hub. Despite a shifting global landscape, our freighter cargo volumes have more than doubled, reflecting operational readiness and agility in rapidly scaling up to meet demand and demonstrating the strength of our hubs as reliable and expanding destinations for international trade, even during a period of volatility.”

In addition to volume growth, Abu Dhabi Airports continues to expand its global footprint as its freighter network grows to serve 36 unique destinations. This expansion of the network, coupled with the arrival of new operators, reinforces Abu Dhabi’s status as a preferred destination for global logistics integrators. By successfully mitigating external shifts through increased freighter capacity and wide-body recovery, Abu Dhabi Airports continues to deliver on its commitment to supporting the UAE’s economic diversification and its position as a leading global logistics hub.

The surge in dedicated freighter activity is further underlined by full-quarter data: total cargo tonnage across the Abu Dhabi Airports network grew 4.2% year-on-year in Q1 2026, reaching 171,794 tonnes, with dedicated freighter cargo at AUH rising 11.4% to 58,128 tonnes over the same period. Al Ain International Airport (AAN) recorded even stronger cargo momentum, with tonnage climbing 45.9% year-on-year, a reflection of the airport’s growing importance as a logistics node. The network also welcomed a net addition of eight airlines in Q1 2026, bringing the total to 36 carriers serving 127 destinations from Abu Dhabi.