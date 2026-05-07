UAE pavilion at SAHA 2026 attracts around 4,000 visitors

ISTANBUL, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Pavilion at the SAHA 2026 International Defence and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul attracted around 4,000 visitors.

Supported by the UAE Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, the pavilion serves as a platform for UAE companies to showcase their latest defence solutions and engage with global stakeholders across the sector.

Activities on the third day focused on emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and cybersecurity solutions, which are shaping the future of the defence industry.

The UAE pavilion also welcomed several prominent military and defence delegations from Mexico and the Republic of Türkiye, in addition to senior officials from ASFAT, the Turkish company specialising in military factories and shipyards.

The visits included discussions on opportunities for joint cooperation and the exchange of expertise in advanced defence industries and technologies, further strengthening strategic partnerships between the UAE and participating countries.

UAE companies also held more than 86 meetings with representatives of international defence technology companies and global entities, focusing on joint projects, technology transfer and long-term partnerships aimed at enhancing the resilience of the global defence sector.

The third day also highlighted the UAE’s progress in cutting-edge technologies, with participants showcasing innovations integrating artificial intelligence, automation and digital transformation into defence systems.

The UAE National Pavilion also served as a platform to promote upcoming flagship defence events, notably the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), scheduled to take place in 2027.

Capital Events, the event management arm of ADNEC Group, also held a series of specialised meetings with international exhibitors and industry leaders to discuss participation in the two events.