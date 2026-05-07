UAE to train young Emiratis as ‘industrial storytellers’

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation, and IMI Media Academy on Thursday launched the Industrial Content Leaders programme at Make it in the Emirates 2026 — a national initiative to equip young Emiratis with AI-powered storytelling skills to champion the UAE's industrial sector.

The four-month programme, starting this summer, will take participants through three phases: foundational knowledge of the industrial sector, hands-on media production using AI tools, and the launch of national content projects led by the participants themselves.

Hassan Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary at MoIAT, said: “This programme is an investment in the next generation — preparing young people who understand the importance of national industry and can communicate its value through innovative, AI-powered approaches. We want them to tell the story of UAE industry and build a national narrative that reflects the country's ambitions.”

Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation, said: “When young Emiratis tell the story of their country in their own voice, the result is more than representation. It is continuity. Through this partnership, young people will gain direct exposure to the UAE’s industrial transformation while developing practical skills in AI, media, and storytelling. More importantly, they will help capture a defining moment in the country’s evolution through the lens of a generation shaped by its ambition, grounded in its values, and entrusted with carrying its story forward.”

Ali Al Hammadi, Chief Operating Officer at IMI, commented: “Today, the ability to shape narratives is just as important as the ability to build industries. Through IMI Media Academy, we are investing in a new generation of Emirati storytellers equipped with the tools of media, technology, and artificial intelligence to bring the UAE’s industrial ambitions to life for audiences everywhere. This programme is about empowering young talent to tell stories that strengthen national identity, showcase innovation, and position the UAE’s industrial sector on the global stage.”