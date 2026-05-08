Abdullah bin Zayed receives National Defence College delegation

ABU DHABI, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a delegation from the National Defence College, headed by Major General Saeed Salmeen Al Alawi, Commandant of the National Defence College.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed congratulated the National Defence College delegation on the 50th anniversary of the unification of the Armed Forces, highlighting the college’s key role in supporting the national defence ecosystem by equipping national cadres with strategic expertise and enhancing their preparedness to address vital challenges and safeguard the country’s achievements.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah was briefed on the academic and training programmes and specialised curricula offered by the college, which focus on developing strategic analysis and planning skills and building national capabilities able to address various future challenges and developments.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah praised the efforts of the administrative and teaching staff, as well as the keenness of the college’s members to acquire modern knowledge and future skills, in a way that enhances the efficiency of national cadres and supports the country’s comprehensive development journey.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed also commended the college’s initiatives and diverse partnerships with several prominent institutions, which support national objectives and the UAE’s future aspirations.

Members of the National Defence College delegation expressed their pleasure at meeting His Highness Sheikh Abdullah, affirming that the UAE represents a leading global model in empowering young people and preparing them for the future, further strengthening the nation’s leadership and distinguished regional and international standing.