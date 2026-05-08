Morocco to host third leg of Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup with 179 horses participating

RABAT, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Morocco is set to host the third leg of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup (EAHGC) in its third edition, to be held at the National Institute for the Horse, Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan Complex in Dar Es Salam, Rabat, on Saturday, with 179 horses owned by 50 owners from within Morocco and abroad competing for various titles.

The event is part of the global series organised by the UAE to support and develop the Arabian horse sector worldwide, reflecting the growing international presence of the championship and the UAE’s pivotal role in advancing Arabian horse sports and championships.

The initiative highlights the UAE’s leading position in supporting owners and breeders globally, preserving the heritage of Arabian horses as a key element of Emirati and Arab identity, and expanding participation across continents, with continued and generous support from the UAE’s leadership.

The EAHGC series is held under the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, and the third edition comprises several rounds (legs) held across different continents, further strengthening the cup’s global reach.

The competition features multiple categories, including colts and fillies of various age groups, as well as mares and stallions, with finals expected to witness strong competition reflecting the quality and development of participating horses.

The first round of the third edition was held in Australia on 30th and 31st January 2026, while the Kingdom of Bahrain hosted the second round on 25th and 26th April, and the United States is on track to host the fourth leg from 16th to 19th September, followed by the fifth round in China on 6th and 7th October, and the sixth round in Italy on 7th and 8th November.

The last and final stop of the third edition will be held in Brazil on 14th November 2026.

Through this unique and truly global initiative, the UAE continues to reinforce its leading role in supporting Arabian horses and enhancing their international presence on the world stage, while contributing to the preservation, development and enhancement of this enduring authentic heritage for generations to come.