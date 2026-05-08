Captains Holding, Al Seer Marine partner to redefine maritime experiences in UAE

ABU DHABI, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Captains Holding, MENA's biggest marine solution and a subsidiary of EasyLease, has partnered with Al Seer Marine. The two companies, who are subsidiaries of IHC, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop and operate an integrated maritime ecosystem in the UAE.

Across the partnership, the two companies will work together to deliver an end-to-end maritime offering, spanning vessel development, manufacturing, operations and technical support.

The collaboration brings together two complementary regional powerhouses to redefine on-water experiences across the UAE and the MENA region. The initiative combines The Captains Holding's scale and customer relationships with Al Seer Marine's boat design and manufacturing technical expertise.

An initial pilot will assess performance and demand, shaping a roadmap to scale the platform across the UAE and the wider MENA region.

Zaid Shouly, Chief Executive Officer, The Captains Holding, said, “This partnership is about more than expanding marine services, it’s about reshaping how on-water experiences are delivered and accessed across the region. As demand evolves, customers are looking for integrated, high-quality experiences rather than fragmented offerings. By bringing these capabilities together, we’re creating a platform designed to meet that shift and scale with it.”

Holger Schulte Hillen, Chief Operating Officer, Al Seer Marine, stated, “We are proud to partner with The Captains Holding to set a new benchmark for the integrated maritime ecosystem in the UAE, combining their scale and customer reach with our manufacturing and after-sales expertise.”

The two companies will work closely to shape and refine the pilot as the partnership progresses. It marks a step towards building a more integrated and scalable marine offering across the UAE and the wider MENA region.