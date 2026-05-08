M42, Mubadala Bio’s GMSC sign outsourcing agreement for medical supply chain resilience, operational strength

ABU DHABI, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- M42 and Global Medical Supply Chain (GMSC), a subsidiary of Mubadala Bio, have entered into an outsourcing agreement to strengthen medical supply chain services across M42’s healthcare network.

Signed on the sidelines of Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2026, the UAE’s flagship industrial platform, the agreement reflects both organisations’ commitment to supporting the UAE’s priorities to localise critical industries, strengthen supply chain resilience, and build a future-ready healthcare system.

The agreement was executed by Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group Chief Executive Officer, M42, and Hamad Husein Al Marzooqi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mubadala Bio, and witnessed by Sheikh Zayed bin Mansour bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Head of Strategic Collaborations at M42, and Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala’s UAE Investments platform.

Under the agreement, GMSC will manage a fully integrated supply chain model across M42’s network, covering sourcing and procurement, demand planning, warehousing, distribution and inventory management. The partnership spans pharmaceuticals, medical consumables, equipment and instruments, ensuring reliable and consistent supply across healthcare facilities.

Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri said, “This agreement marks a significant step forward for Mubadala in its efforts to support realising the UAE’s ambition to build a globally leading, self-sustaining healthcare and life sciences ecosystem. By uniting Mubadala Bio’s specialised capabilities with M42’s scale, we are strengthening supply chain resilience while accelerating the development of in-country capabilities that will underpin long-term national health security, industrial growth, and global competitiveness.”

Dimitris Moulavasilis said, “A resilient and integrated supply chain is fundamental to M42’s health intelligence ecosystem. Joining forces with Mubadala Bio’s GMSC marks an important step in our transformation journey as we strengthen our ability to deliver high-quality, patient-centric care with greater operational efficiency while supporting the UAE’s supply chain resilience and localisation ambitions. Collaborations like this are central to our mission of reimagining health through innovation, operational excellence and global best practice.”

Hamad Husein Al Marzooqi said, "The partnership agreement with M42 reflects Mubadala Bio’s commitment to delivering end-to-end pharmaceutical logistics across the UAE. Through GMSC, we are enabling more integrated and resilient supply chain systems that ensure healthcare providers have reliable access to high-quality medical products. We are proud to collaborate with M42 and support its extensive network of world-class healthcare facilities."

As part of the agreement, GMSC will work closely with M42’s clinical and operational teams to optimise demand forecasting, improve procurement efficiency, and enhance inventory visibility across the network. The collaboration is expected to improve service reliability, reduce supply disruption risks, and drive cost efficiencies at scale.