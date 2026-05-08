Abu Dhabi Youth Council launches ‘Shabab AI’ initiative to empower Emirati youth in advanced technologies

ABU DHABI, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Youth Council has officially launched the “Shabab AI” initiative during the “Make it in the Emirates 2026” forum, marking a major step towards equipping Emirati youth with practical expertise in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and robotics to support the UAE’s industrial and technological future.

The initiative is officially sponsored by the UAE Cybersecurity Council and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, and is held under the supervision and follow-up of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Wajeb Volunteering Association, as part of a national approach that reinforces investment in young talents as a key pillar for building the economy of the future and keeping pace with the rapid transformations in advanced technologies.

Speaking at the event, Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan emphasised the importance of investing in youth capabilities amid the rapid evolution of advanced technologies.

“Investing in the capabilities of youth is the foundation for building the economy of the future,” he said. “The Shabab AI initiative reflects the UAE’s vision of empowering a generation capable of innovation and developing impactful solutions that support supply chains and strengthen the industrial sector.”

Khaled Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority, described artificial intelligence as a national priority closely tied to the country’s future readiness.

“Through Shabab AI, we are transforming the potential of Emirati youth into practical capabilities that can contribute to innovative solutions supporting national industries and enhancing their competitiveness,” he said.

The launch also featured a panel discussion with the participation of Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government; Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University of Science and Technology; and Khaled Al Zaabi, Head of Platforms and Systems Sector at EDGE Group.

The initiative adopts a hands-on approach combining foundational AI knowledge with applied training and real-world projects in artificial intelligence and robotics. Organisers said the programme is designed to create sustainable impact by involving young people in solving real industry challenges in collaboration with government entities and industrial partners.

Shabab AI also aligns with the UAE’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and broader national efforts to strengthen the In-Country Value Programme by increasing the contribution of local talent and fostering a knowledge-based economy powered by advanced technologies.