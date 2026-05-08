Emirates Association for Talents marks Arab Intellectual Property Day

DUBAI, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Association for Talents will celebrate on Monday the sixth edition of Arab Intellectual Property Day, launched by the Creators Union of Arab, a United Nations member, in conjunction with World Intellectual Property Day, reflecting the UAE’s advanced position as a hub for creativity, a global platform for innovation, and a protector of intellectual rights.

The event, to be held at Dubai Police Club, will bring together the Creators Union of Arab and a distinguished group of experts, specialists, intellectual, legal and sports figures from various Arab countries and international institutions.

The event is organised as part of the association’s ongoing efforts to support creators and innovators and promote a culture of intellectual property protection across Arab societies.

Dr. Ahmed Nour, President of the Creators Union of Arab and the Arab Media Union, said hosting this distinguished Arab event in Dubai reflects the emirate’s forward-looking vision in building a knowledge- and innovation-based economy, while reinforcing its leading role in providing an integrated environment that nurtures creativity and protects the rights of innovators and thinkers.

He noted that intellectual property is no longer merely a legal framework for protecting rights, but has become one of the key strategic drivers of sustainable economic and social development, owing to its added value in supporting creative industries and enhancing the competitiveness of Arab societies in the modern global economy.

He added that the event seeks to strengthen respect for intellectual property rights, raise community awareness of their importance, and open new horizons for creators, innovators and entrepreneurs to invest in their ideas and transform them into sustainable development projects that contribute to building a more innovative and prosperous future.

Ahmed Al Dabani Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of Emirates Association for the Talent, said the organisation of the event aligns with the association’s vision and mission to support Emirati and Arab talents and provide an intellectual and knowledge platform that contributes to spreading a culture of innovation and enhancing awareness of the importance of protecting ideas, inventions and human creativity.

This year’s edition will address the growing relationship between sports innovation and intellectual property rights, mechanisms for investing intellectual assets in developing the sports economy and enhancing its sustainability, as well as showcasing modern experiences in protecting trademarks, media rights and innovations related to the sports industry.