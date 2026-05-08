UAE President and Austrian Chancellor discuss strategic partnership and regional developments

ABU DHABI, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Excellency Christian Stocker, Chancellor of Austria, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation and opportunities to expand ties, particularly in the economic, development, industrial, renewable energy, technology, and artificial intelligence sectors, among other areas that support development priorities and mutual interests under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

They affirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening UAE-Austria relations, which continue to see steady growth, while expanding the bilateral partnership in a way that fosters prosperity for both peoples.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including developments in the Middle East and their implications for regional and international peace and security, as well as their impact on freedom of navigation, energy security, and the global economy.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, and a number of ministers and officials.